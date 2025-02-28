Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami holds protest march to demand shutting down hotels and restaurants during Ramazam

Jamaat-e-Islami organised a protest march in Dhaka on Driday, February 28, 2025, demanding the preservation of the sanctity of Ramazan. The protest held after the Jumma prayers was held at Mirpur 1 in the capital city.

The Islamist organisation is demanding that all the hotels and restaurants must be shut down during the fasting periods in the Ramzan month. Dhaka Metropolitan North Ameer Mohammad Selim Uddin said that effective measures must be taken to shut down hotels and restaurants during the daytime in the Islamic holy month.

He also demanded actions to prevent all forms of instability, obscenity, and shamelessness.

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh also demanded the regulation of prices of commodities. Jamaat’s Dhaka North Secretary Rezaul Karim alleged that the government has deliberately caused the price of commodities to rise in this auspicious month. He also demanded the resignation of ministers who advised replacing costlier items with cheaper alternatives, like using the local plum boroi instead of dates for iftar.