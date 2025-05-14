Bathinda: Tailor Raqeeb arrested from the army camp on spying charges, Pakistani contacts found in his phone 

The Punjab Police have arrested a man named Raqeeb from the Bathinda army camp. Raqeeb was working as a tailor at the camp. He has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan after Pakistan-based phone numbers were found on his phone. Raqeeb is originally from Roorkee, Uttarakhand and has been working in the area as a tailor for the army personnel in the camp.

Army personnel had notified local police after they suspected Raqeeb’s activities and behaviour. An FIR has been filed against Raqeeb, and his phone has been sent to the forensic lab for examination.

This is second case in a month where a civilian worker has been arrested from the army camp for spying for the enemy. Earlier this month, a cobbler was arrested for spying for Pakistan and leaking information about the personnel and movements in the camp.

Police have stated that Raqeeb worked in the camp premises and even used to sleep in his shop.