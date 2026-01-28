Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rang the alarm on Wednesday (28th January) over the demographic changes in the state. Speaking to the media, Sarma clearly stated that Assam, at present, is a polarised society, which is why it needs a politics of polarisation.

“Assam is a polarised society. For the next 30 years, we have to practice a politics of polarisation, if you want to live. If you want to surrender, then surrender, but as an Assamese, I don’t want to surrender. I will fight, I will polarise. But polarisation is not between Hindus and Muslims, but between Assamese and Bangladeshis. That is the difference. So we don’t fight with Assamese Muslims, we only fight with Bangladeshi Muslims,” Sarma asserted.

For the next 30 years Assam has to practice politics of polarisation – and this polarisation is a fight to save our identity. It is between indigenous people of Assam and illegal Bangladeshis. pic.twitter.com/kVizKc5PDh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 27, 2026

This is not the first time that the Assam Chief Minister has flagged the demographic changes in Assam; he has been highlighting the threat of Bangladeshi infiltrators altering the state’s demography.

Four to five lakh Miya voters will be deleted in SIR: Assam CM

Yesterday (27th January), CM Sarma said four to five lakh “Miya voters” (Bangladeshi infiltrators) will be deleted when an electoral revision takes place through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Assam. “Vote chori means we are trying to steal some Miya votes. They should ideally not be allowed to vote in Assam, but in Bangladesh,” Sarma said, speaking to the media on the sidelines of an official event in Digboi in Tinsukia district.

When asked about notices served on thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims during the claims and objections phase of the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of the poll rolls, Sarma said, “We are ensuring that they cannot vote in Assam. This [SR] is preliminary. When the SIR comes to Assam, four to five lakh Miya votes will have to be deleted in Assam.”