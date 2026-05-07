The Delhi Government has approved the construction of a new medical college and hostel complex at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka, with an estimated cost of ₹805.99 crore. The project, cleared under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to be completed by 2028.

PHOTO | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a Rs 805.99 crore project to build a modern medical college and hostel complex at Indira Gandhi Hospital. The institution will offer up to 250 MBBS seats annually and include academic, residential, and hostel facilities.… pic.twitter.com/rf67pnWe6n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

The approval was given during a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), chaired by the Chief Minister. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the project is aimed at improving both healthcare services and medical education facilities in Delhi. The project involved the development of a state-of-the-art medical college, hostel, faculty housing, and modern academic block.

The new medical college will be developed as per National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and will eventually admit 250 MBBS students every year. In the beginning, classes will start with a batch of 150 students.

Officials said the project is aimed at increasing the number of trained doctors in Delhi and improving healthcare facilities in the capital. The campus will include a large academic block with modern classrooms, laboratories and advanced teaching facilities.

Separate hostels for boys and girls, along with residential quarters for faculty members, will also be built as part of the project.

दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा द्वारका स्थित इंदिरा गांधी अस्पताल परिसर में ₹805.99 करोड़ की लागत से अत्याधुनिक मेडिकल कॉलेज, हॉस्टल, फैकल्टी आवास और आधुनिक अकादमिक ब्लॉक विकसित किया जाएगा।



एनएमसी मानकों के अनुरूप बनने वाला यह मेडिकल कॉलेज दिल्ली में बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं और आधुनिक… pic.twitter.com/TFxy0rzgKd — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 7, 2026

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the construction work will be carried out in different phases. The first phase will focus on the academic building, hostels and staff housing. Around 1,17,246 square metres of area will be developed in this phase, including nearly 34,000 square metres of basement area for parking and other important services.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out the construction, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will supervise the project. The Delhi Government said the campus will use modern and sustainable construction methods. The buildings will be earthquake-resistant and designed to reduce energy use.

Facilities such as solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, water recycling, natural lighting and proper ventilation will be included in the project. The campus will also be fully accessible for persons with disabilities through ramps, lifts, Braille signboards and wheelchair-friendly pathways. To improve safety, CCTV cameras, fire alarms and fire safety systems will be installed across the campus.

Rekha Gupta directed officials to maintain high-quality standards and ensure that the project is completed on time. She warned against unnecessary delays and cost increases and said regular monitoring would be done during construction.

The Chief Minister added that recruitment of staff, purchase of equipment and university affiliation work would be completed in later stages according to NMC rules.

Calling it a long-term investment for Delhi, Gupta said the project is not only about opening another medical college but also about improving healthcare access for people in Delhi and nearby areas. She said the institution would help prepare skilled doctors for the future and strengthen the city’s healthcare network. The CM added that it will be a major step towards strengthening better healthcare services and modern medical education in Delhi.