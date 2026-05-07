The Delhi High Court has reduced the jail sentence of a man convicted for setting his pregnant wife on fire in a dowry harassment case from 2000, after the woman told the court that she had forgiven him and was now living with him again.

The order was passed by Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav on 4th May. While the Court kept the conviction of Raju, his mother Bardi Devi and brother Shambhu unchanged, it reduced their punishment to the period they had already spent in jail.

The woman asked for leniency

During the hearing, Savita appeared before the High Court along with her husband and brother-in-law. She informed the court that the family dispute had been settled and said she did not want any further action against them. She also filed an affidavit stating that she was now living with Raju.

The Court noted that the couple now has five children, including three born after the incident. The judge observed that sending the family members back to jail after more than 25 years could disturb the peace that had returned to the family.

The Court said further imprisonment would affect not only the convicts but also Savita and their children. “Indeed, women have a very large heart,” the Court remarked while noting that Savita had forgiven her husband and in-laws despite suffering serious burn injuries.

The incident took place in the year 2000

The case relates to an incident from November 2000 at Savita’s matrimonial home in Rajapuri, New Delhi. According to the prosecution, she was being harassed over dowry demands. Her mother-in-law and brother-in-law held her while her husband, Raju, set her on fire.

The Court noted that Savita was pregnant at the time. Instead of taking her to a hospital or informing the police immediately, she was sent to her parents’ house, where she received local and Ayurvedic treatment. She later gave birth to a baby girl.

About 20 days after delivery, Savita filed a complaint on 13th April, 2001, following which an FIR was registered at Dabri police station.

Conviction upheld

Raju, Bardi Devi and Shambhu were charged under Sections 307, 498A and 342 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder, cruelty to a married woman and wrongful confinement.

A trial court convicted all three in January 2004 and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder, one year for cruelty and six months for wrongful confinement.

They later challenged only the punishment before the Delhi High Court and did not question the conviction.

The court calls dowry a social evil

While reducing the sentence, the High Court also spoke strongly against the dowry system, saying such cases show how greed for material possessions can destroy human values.

The State opposed any relief to the convicts, arguing that Savita still carried visible burn marks and emotional trauma from the incident. However, the Court said that in some cases, people who were once in conflict later rebuild their lives and relationships.