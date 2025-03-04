Double Olympic Medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar granted bail in Sagar Dhankar murder case

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has won a Silver medal and a Bronze medal for India at the Olympics, has been granted regular bail in the murder case of Junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

2021 Junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case | Delhi High Court granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar. He was arrested in the May 2021 murder case.



He was earlier granted 7 days interim bail for knee surgery in July 2023. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Sushil Kumar was arrested for the 2021 murder of Dhankar. He was earlier granted interim bail for his knee surgery, but now has been granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court.

According to the charge sheet in the murder case, Sushil Kumar plotted a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, which resulted in the death of the former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. Apparently, Sushil Kumar wanted to “assert dominance” among younger wrestlers.

Kumar and his associates are accused of assaulting 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar, his friend Sonu, and three others at the stadium on the intervening nights of May 4 and 5, 2021. Sagar later died as a result of his injuries.