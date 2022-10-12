A Delhi Court on Wednesday framed charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and other relevant sections including criminal conspiracy against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Charges have also been framed against two absconding accused.

According to the charge sheet in the murder case, Sushil Kumar plotted a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, which resulted in the death of a former junior national wrestling champion. Kumar wanted to “assert dominance” among younger wrestlers, according to the police.

Kumar and his associates are accused of assaulting 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar, his friend Sonu, and three others at the stadium on the intervening nights of May 4 and 5. Sagar later died as a result of his injuries.

A fight had broken out in the stadium parking lot between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Sonu, Sagar, Prince, and others. According to the police report, Sagar was staying in a Model Town house connected to Sushil. Sushil had asked him to leave the premises, but Sagar was reluctant to vacate the flat, which turned out to be the cause of the fight between the two groups.

In May 2021, Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar from Mundka in relation to the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Dhankar inside North-West Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. He had been on the run for over a week.

According to the police, the deceased wrestler, 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar, previously lived in Kumar’s Model Town flat. The two wrestlers had an ongoing rent dispute, which escalated into a fatal brawl after Dhankad abused Kumar.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 302, 365, and 120B. Prince Dalal, 24, was one of the accused who was arrested shortly after the incident.

Notably, the Olympic medalist wrestler had connections with several dreaded gangsters. According to police sources, several criminals used to take refuge in a flat owned by Sushil Kumar’s wife. Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, a history-sheeter wanted by the Delhi Police, was also given shelter by Sushil Kumar.