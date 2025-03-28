ED seizes Rs 11.64 crore in cash during raids on senior Bihar officials in bribery and money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized ₹11.64 crore in cash during searches conducted at multiple locations linked to senior Bihar government officials on Thursday, officials confirmed on Friday.

The raids were carried out based on new evidence in a money laundering case involving a 1997-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Hans, who is currently incarcerated at Beur Central Jail in Patna.

According to officials, searches took place at seven locations in Patna, including the residence of Bihar Building Construction Department chief engineer Tarini Das. Raids were also conducted at the properties of Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary in the finance department, and Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer in the urban development and housing department, among others.

A statement from the federal agency further disclosed that searches were also conducted at the premises of Ayaz Ahmad, deputy project director of BUIDCO; Sagar Jaiswal, DGM (Projects) at BMSICL; Vikas Jha, DGM at BMSICL; and Saket Kumar, executive engineer in the Bihar Building Construction Department.

ED sources allege that officials accepted bribes for tenders and bill approvals, including those of Patna-based contractor Rishu Shree.

The agency confirmed seizing ₹11.64 crore in cash, along with documents detailing bribe distribution and other evidence. However, it did not specify amounts recovered from each individual, all of whom were under surveillance.

Sanjeev Hans, former principal secretary of the state energy department, was arrested last year after the Bihar Police’s Special Vigilance Unit found strong evidence against him. He is accused of amassing unaccounted wealth, and the ED is investigating his postings from 2018 to 2023.