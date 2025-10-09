The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to political parties, urging strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in election campaigning. This comes in the wake of the announcement of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies on October 6, 2025, which triggered the immediate enforcement of the MCC.

In a press release issued today, the ECI emphasised that the MCC extends to all online content, including social media posts by candidates, parties, and star campaigners. “Criticism of other parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies, programmes, past record, and work,” the advisory stated, prohibiting attacks on the private lives of rival leaders or workers unrelated to public activities. It also warned against criticisms based on unverified allegations or distortions.

Highlighting the growing threat of digital manipulation, the Commission specifically cautioned against the abuse of AI-based tools to generate deep fakes like synthetic videos or media that distort facts or spread misinformation on social media platforms. “The Commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process,” the release noted.

To promote transparency, political entities have been instructed to prominently label any AI-generated or synthetic content used in campaigns. This includes clear notations such as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content” on shared materials, whether on social media or in advertisements.

The ECI has assured rigorous monitoring of social media to prevent any vitiation of the election atmosphere. “The Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC Guidelines. Any violation of these Guidelines would be dealt with strictly,” it warned.

This advisory underscores the ECI’s proactive stance on emerging technological challenges in elections, aiming to safeguard democratic fairness in Bihar assembly elections. Political parties are expected to comply immediately to avoid penalties.