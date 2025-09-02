Tuesday, September 2, 2025

JeM terrorists arrested near Amritsar for murder of missing Himachal cab driver

On 2nd August, Punjab Police arrested three terrorists linked to the Islamic terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for the murder of 27-year-old Ola driver Anil Kumar who hailed from Himachal Pradesh. As per media reports, Kumar went missing on 29th August from Nayagaon, Mohali. Later, his body was recovered near Mohali airport. The murder sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

In a statement, police said that all the accused are residents of Jammu and Kashmir. They hired Kumar’s cab from Kharar. During the ride, they switched off his phone and shot him dead with a .32 bore pistol following an altercation.

The suspects were caught near Amritsar by Sangrur Police. The weapon and the victim’s car have been recovered. One of the arrested terrorists, Sahil Basir, is a wanted criminal under the UAPA and Arms Act. His brother Aijaz Ahmad, who is also part of JeM, was arrested earlier with weapons.

