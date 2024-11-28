Jharkhand: Hemant Soren sworn as the 14th Chief Minister in Rachi, Congress, TMC and DMK leaders attend ceremony

JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony in Ranchi on Thursday, following the victory of the JMM-led alliance in the Assembly elections.

Governor Santosh Gangwar administered the oath to Hemant Soren.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi with several prominent leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal from Congress, in attendence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also attended the ceremony.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also arrived at the event to witness the oath ceremony of Hemant Soren.

This is the first time in Jharkhand that an incumbent government, which has completed five years in office, has returned to power.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, Hemant Soren greeted people present at the venue in Ranchi.

Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand CM to Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday, November 24 and staked a claim to form government at the Raj Bhawan.

The JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, with its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U winning one seat each. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.



