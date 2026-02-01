Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar has announced that the state government is preparing to introduce the Rohith Vemula Bill, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. The minister emphasised its urgency following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to stay the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2026 equity regulations, which were challenged for being vague and potentially discriminatory.

Speaking on the matter, Sudhakar stated that the legislation, formally titled the ‘Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2025’, is in its final drafting stage. He said that the bill’s introduction has become “more important now” after the apex court’s intervention, as it seeks to ensure equal opportunities and protect the dignity of students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and religious minorities in universities under the Higher Education Department.

The government was planning to table the bill during the Belagavi legislature session in December 2025, but it was postponed to make some changes following inputs from civil society and revisions based on expert recommendations.

The minister said that besides preventing caste-based discrimination, protecting the interests of general category students is also a priority of the state government.

The minister’s comments come in the context of the Supreme Court’s 29 January 2026 order staying the UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. Notified on 13 January, these guidelines aimed to curb discrimination based on caste, religion, and other factors in higher education. However, a Division Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant deemed them “prima facie vague and easy to misuse,” expressing concerns that they could unfairly impact students and exacerbate social divisions. The court ruled that the 2012 UGC regulations will remain in effect until further directions.

Sudhakar reiterated that the Rohith Bill is designed to safeguard all student communities, including those from general categories, while firmly tackling caste-based exclusion. As the drafting nears completion, the legislation is poised to reignite discussions on affirmative action and institutional accountability in Karnataka’s higher education sector

The bill is named after Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad who took his own life on 17 January 2016. It was alleged that he killed himself because he was facing caste-based discrimination because he was a Dalit, even though he belonged to OBC community, not Dalit (SC). Vemula’s death sparked nationwide protests and calls for stronger protections against discrimination in educational institutions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal supporter of the bill.

Notably, the closure report filed by Telangana Police states that Rohith Vemula was using a SC certificate even though he did not belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The police has concluded that he killed himself fearing the exposure of his true caste identity

The proposed legislation has been criticised as “draconian” due to its stringent penalties. Provisions include non-bailable and cognizable offences, enabling arrests without warrants. First-time violators could face a minimum one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000, with compensation to victims potentially reaching ₹1 lakh. Repeat offences carry a three-year jail term and a ₹1 lakh fine. Additionally, institutions found in violation, such as those failing to provide equal access regardless of caste, creed, gender, or nationality, risk losing state financial aid or grants. These measures are seen by some as overly punitive.