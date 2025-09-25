Ladakh governor Kavinder Gupta has made a shocking disclosure over the violent protests that broke out in Ladakh yesterday. In an exclusive interview with NDTV’s Aditya Raj Kaul, Gupta revealed that many of those injured in protests were from Nepal and Doda, giving weight to suscpicions of a planned conspiracy to stir tensions in the Union Territory.

Ladakh witnessed a dark turn on Wednesday as protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule spiraled into violence. At least four lives were lost and over 60 people were injured when clashes broke out in Leh. Protesters set ablaze the local BJP office and torched vehicles, prompting police to use teargas and batons to disperse the crowd.

In response, the Union administration swiftly imposed curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people and banning rallies without written permission.

The agitation, led by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), has been intensifying amid Ladakh’s push for statehood and constitutional safeguards. LAB chairman Thupstan Tswang called the deceased “martyrs” and vowed their sacrifices would not go in vain. The unrest also follows Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, where two participants were hospitalized after their health worsened.