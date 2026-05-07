In a reflection of the charged political atmosphere following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a video showing Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra being heckled by fellow passengers aboard a flight has gone viral on social media.

The footage, reportedly recorded while passengers were preparing to deboard a domestic flight, captures a group raising aggressive slogans as Moitra stood in the aisle waiting to exit the aircraft. Chants such as “Pishi Chor” (Aunt is a thief), “Bhaipo Chor” (Nephew is a thief), and “Trinamooler Shob Chor” (Everyone in Trinamool is a thief) could be heard repeatedly.

Passengers also raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Ma Durga’, and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans in the aircraft.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra while de-boarding an aircraft in New Delhi gets booed by many passengers shouting “Jai Shri Ram and TMC Chor Bhatija Chor Sab Chor”. pic.twitter.com/03hNJEopdG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2026

Following the incident, Moitra shared the video on X and tagged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, demanding that the passengers who booed her be identified and placed on the no-fly list. She also asked IndiGo to name the individuals involved.

The incident comes in the immediate aftermath of the BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, where the party stormed to power with 207 seats in the 294-member House, decisively ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state. The TMC’s tally collapsed to just 80 seats, marking one of the most dramatic political reversals in Bengal’s recent history.

The confrontation aboard the flight reflects the heightened political tensions and shifting public mood after the election results. Much of the sloganeering echoed the BJP’s anti-corruption campaign narrative, which aggressively targeted the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress during the polls.

The defeat of Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and the BJP’s breakthrough in several minority-dominated constituencies further intensified the sense of political upheaval, emboldening opposition supporters across the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has dismissed the West Bengal assembly after Mamata Banerjee refused to resign. The TMC chief had on Tuesday claimed that she did not lose the elections, and thus, would not resign from her post.