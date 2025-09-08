Nepal’s Gen Z protest escalates: At least 14 dead, 80+ injured as army and police crack down on youth

The massive Gen Z protests in Nepal’s Kathmandu against political corruption and the social media ban order by the government escalated into multiple incidents of violence on September 8. As per the latest reports, at least 14 protestors have died, many while being treated for injuries in hospital.

Kathmandu-based news portals reported that the protestors have set fire to the Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City office during their demonstrations. The building suffered extensive damage, files were burned and furniture were broken by violent protestors.

#WATCH | Nepal | Protesters vandalise the Parliament gate as protests turn violent in Kathmandu.



People staged a massive demonstration against the ban on social media platforms.#Nepal #NepalProtests pic.twitter.com/MItP8SQPUa — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 8, 2025

The main Opposition party Maoist Centre, has demanded the resignation of the Oli government. In the New Baneshwar area, 4 journalists were reportedly injured. Curfew has been declared in multiple areas of Kathmandu, and Army has been deployed to protect critical government offices and the residences of leaders.

The protests erupted after the government declared a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X. Police have been firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to control the protestors.