NIA Court acquits Sadhvi Pragya Singh, Lt Colonel Purohit and all others in Malegaon blast case

On Thursday, July 31, an NIA Court acquitted all accused in the Malegaon blast case, including Sadhvi Pragya and Lieutenant Colonel Purohit.

#WATCH | NIA Court acquits all accused in Malegaon blast case, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh, Lt Colonel Purohit and others. Accused acquitted of all charges of UAPA, Arms Act and other charges.



The NIA court quashed UAPA charges in Malegaon Blast Case against Sadhvi Pragya saying that there is no proof that Sadhvi Pragya owned key evidence.

Notably, on September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others were injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City, Nashik.

Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Colonel Purohit spent several years in jail without charges in the case.