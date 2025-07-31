Thursday, July 31, 2025

NIA Court acquits Sadhvi Pragya Singh, Lt Colonel Purohit and all others in Malegaon blast case

On Thursday, July 31, an NIA Court acquitted all accused in the Malegaon blast case, including Sadhvi Pragya and Lieutenant Colonel Purohit.

The  NIA court quashed UAPA charges in Malegaon Blast Case against Sadhvi Pragya saying that there is no proof that Sadhvi Pragya owned key evidence.

Notably, on September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others were injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City, Nashik.

Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Colonel Purohit spent several years in jail without charges in the case.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com