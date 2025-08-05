The Indian Army has firmly denied media reports alleging a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the Army clarified, “It is clarified that there has been NO ceasefire violation along the Line of Control. Please avoid spreading unverified information.”

The statement comes amid rumours circulating on social media and some news platforms claiming recent firing incidents along the LoC. The Army has urged the public and media to rely on official sources and refrain from amplifying baseless or inaccurate reports that could create unnecessary panic or tension.