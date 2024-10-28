On 27th October, netizens criticised Rajpal Yadav for his video schooling Hindus not to burst firecrackers on Diwali. In the video, Rajpal Yadav claims Diwali can be celebrated without firecrackers. He argued that animals are scared of loud noises; therefore, Hindus should avoid fireworks on Diwali.

Soon after the video’s release, Yadav faced severe criticism on social media. Netizens recalled his attendance at events held by controversial Christian pastor Bajinder Singh in Punjab. Bajinder is known for deceitfully converting Hindus during his so-called ‘healing’ events, where he falsely claims to cure people of illnesses including cancer, paralysis, and even HIV.

Furthermore, netizens questioned Yadav’s so-called animal love, noting his appearance in an advertisement for “Biryani By Kilo,” a food brand known for selling non-vegetarian rice dishes, two years ago.

Around Diwali, a lot of celebrities suddenly turn into ‘animal lovers’, asking Hindus not to burst crackers because it apparently causes inconvenience for animals. However, they do not have similar concerns while using animal skin products or eating animals, or during festivals like Eid where millions of goats are killed. The Indian public has been calling out the hypocrisy for the last few years and has been asking celebrities to stop pontificating on Hindu festivals.