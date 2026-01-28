Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Indian private aviation firm Flamingo Aerospace have entered into a preliminary agreement for the supply of six Il-114-300 turboprop regional aircraft. The deal was signed today during the opening day of the Wings India 2026 international aviation exhibition at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

UAC, a Rostec subsidiary, was represented by its CEO Vadim Badekha, while Flamingo Aerospace founder Pappula Subhakar participated as a strategic partner focused on advancing regional connectivity in India.

Under the agreement, the initial phase involves the delivery of six Il-114-300 aircraft, with discussions underway for the first units to reach India as early as 2028. UAC will also provide Flamingo Aerospace with a detailed roadmap to build aviation competencies, enabling gradual expansion into aircraft assembly, modification, maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), and supporting infrastructure development.

🚨🇮🇳🇷🇺 UAC–Flamingo deal: delivery of six Il-114-300 aircraft to India marks the first stage



UAC will provide a roadmap to build Flamingo Aerospace’s capabilities in aircraft assembly, modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul. https://t.co/bV9Mybtmqf pic.twitter.com/ZrNN2G3Kis — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) January 28, 2026

The Il-114-300, a modernised version of the classic Ilyushin turboprop, features fully Russian-developed systems, including the TV7-117ST-01 engines and advanced avionics. Designed for short-haul regional routes, it can carry up to 68 passengers and operate from unpaved runways, making it well-suited for India’s diverse terrain and the government’s UDAN scheme to boost affordable air travel to underserved areas.

Flamingo Aerospace, an emerging player in India’s aviation sector, has expressed strong interest in broader UAC programs, positioning itself as a potential long-term partner for promoting Russian aircraft in the Indian market. The deal aligns with India’s push for enhanced regional aviation and self-reliance in aerospace, complementing ongoing efforts to expand airport infrastructure and connectivity.

The Il-114-300 made its international debut at the show, arriving in India after a ferry flight and joining the SJ-100 on static display and demonstration flights. On the same day at the same event, UAC also signed a joint venture agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to establish licensed production of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SJ-100) regional jet in India.