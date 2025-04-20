Sambhal: Scrap factory owned by Kapil Singhal raided and sealed by police on allegations of dismantling stolen vehicles

Police in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh raided a scrap factory where stolen vehicles were being cut into pieces. The police of Kela Devi police station recovered several stolen vehicles from the place and sealed it.

As per reports, the establishment called RR & R Mantech Private Limited is owned by one Kapil Singhal, brother of BJP leader Rajesh Singhal. After information that stolen vehicles were being illegally dismantled in the scrap factory, police raided the place on Friday, 18th April.

The factory is located near Razeda village in the Kela Devi police station area of ​​Sambhal.

Police caught the illegal activity going on in the factory and found a huge stock of stolen vehicle parts of already dismantled vehicles. An FIR has been registered in the case.

As owner Kapil Singhal was not present at the factory, police talked to him on the phone. However, he could not give any satisfactory answer regarding the presence of stolen vehicles. He also claimed that the factory and land are not in his name and it has been closed for the last six months.

The police have locked the factory and launched an investigation in the matter.