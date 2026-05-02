A Nashik court has dealt a significant blow to one of the key accused in the TCS BPO controversy, rejecting her attempt to secure protection from arrest.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge KG Joshi dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Nida Ejaz Khan, who is facing serious allegations in the TCS Nashik BPO religious conversion and sexual harassment case. The order came after in-camera hearings on April 27, where both the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the defence presented their arguments.

With the court refusing to grant any interim relief, Khan now remains exposed to arrest, making her the only accused in the case who has not yet been taken into custody.

What the case is about

The case has snowballed into a major controversy, with multiple FIRs lodged at Deolali and Mumbai Naka police stations. Eight individuals, including a senior operations manager, have been named.

Complainants have levelled a wide range of allegations: sexual harassment, intimidation, public shaming, coercive workplace practices, and remarks allegedly targeting religious beliefs. Khan, in particular, has been accused of making derogatory comments about Hindu deities.

Defence vs Prosecution: Sharp clash in court

Appearing for Khan, advocates Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayyad argued for anticipatory bail on multiple grounds. They cited her pregnancy and pointed to delays in filing the FIR. The defence also contended that Maharashtra lacks a specific law criminalising forced religious conversion, questioning the legal footing of the charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They further argued that the case largely hinges on allegations of hurting religious sentiments and invoked Supreme Court jurisprudence suggesting that multiple FIRs arising from the same set of facts should be consolidated.

The prosecution, however, painted a far more serious picture. Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar told the court that the case points to a coordinated effort targeting a woman from a backward community.

According to the State, the victim was exposed to religious material, nudged towards adopting Islamic practices, and enticed with promises linked to opportunities in Malaysia, suggesting a deliberate pattern rather than isolated misconduct.

No relief, tightening net

After weighing both sides, the court declined to grant anticipatory bail, effectively clearing the way for law enforcement to proceed with Khan’s arrest.

Notably, this is not the first setback for the accused, her earlier plea for interim protection had already been rejected on April 20.