Uttar Pradesh: Police book Kavish Aziz and 8 others for tarnishing the image of popular ‘Lathmar Holi’, accused shared old and maliciously edited videos of the event

On 28th February (Saturday), the Mathura police has initiated action against 9 social media influencers for propagating misinformation concerning the Lathmar and Laddumar Holi celebrations in Barsana and Nandgaon.

The accused social media accounts have been identified as iMayankoffical (@imayankindian), Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa), Vishal JyotiDev Agarwal (@JyotiDevSpeaks), Extra2ab (@Uday Roy443477), Mamta Rajgadh (@rajgarh_mamta), Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish), Prayagraj.vibes, r_nagar_vlogs and kotafoodexplorerr.

The authorities are now in the process of arresting these people. An official complaint has been registered at the Barsana police station for the attempt to defame the 5,000-year-old cultural tradition through the distribution of dubious and manipulated video content online.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated, “On 26th and 27th February information was obtained from the Social Media Cell and various platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other indicating that numerous deceptive videos allegedly from Barsana and Nandgaon were uploaded across different media outlets. The events which had been presented as recent were not only old but from a separate location and time.”

“These misleading videos, shared by various social media account holders, were instigating confusion, rumors and social discord in the region. Women were experiencing fear and insecurity, potentially triggering social tension and further speculation. Hence, it was essential to identify the individuals or accounts responsible for sharing these videos,” it urged.

The perpetrators have been booked under sections 196(2) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) alongside 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

An official release read, “The Barsana Police Station has initiated a case and taken legal measures against individuals who have tarnished the 5,000-year-old tradition of the renowned Lathmar and Laddumar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon of Mathura, by posting a small part of an old video on social media.” It added that some videos have emerged regarding the viral dissemination of segments from that footage.

“The police team at Barsana Police Station, Mathura, conducted an investigation and discovered that certain social media influencers had edited clips from older Holi videos in Barsana and Nandgaon, leading to their circulation,” the authorities outlined.

A police official expressed, “The Holi celebrations have been in full swing in Brij since 24th February, under strict police protection. Thousands of devotees have taken part in the festivities. The old videos have been circulated with the intention of tarnishing the reputation of the renowned celebrations to promote a false narrative.”

He pointed out, “This year, there have been no reports of harassment towards women. A minimum of 230 cameras have been set up for continuous surveillance alongside the anti-Romeo squad and law enforcement, as every aspect is being monitored diligently and persistently. If a devotee or tourist requires assistance, they can reach out to the authorities.

“Meanwhile, the Holi celebrations have remained peaceful and secure. The accused are attempting to undermine the sentiments of the people by spreading fake news. Strict measures will be enforced against such individuals for their actions, which even provoked anger and disturbed the residents of Brij,” the official assured.