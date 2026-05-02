On 17th March, 14 Muslim young men were arrested for throwing leftover chicken biryani into the Ganga in Varanasi after their Iftar party. Prior to the controversy, the state government had shifted the authority to register boats plying on the sacred river from the Municipal Corporation to the Transport Department. The Municipal Corporation has an official registration of 1,217 vessels.

A portal would be introduced to streamline significant rules and procedures. Now, a new set of regulations is set to be in place to regulate future boat trips. It will be necessary for boat owners to post information about their boats on the website. The licenses will be provided only after they have been verified and certified by government-designated surveyors who will ensure compliance with safety standards.

Meanwhile, boat operators are increasing their supervision in order to avoid a similar incident. “Previously, there was no clearly defined code of conduct governing activities on boats. The controversy has compelled us to introduce safeguards to uphold the sanctity of the Ganga while also protecting it from pollution,” voiced Pramod Majhi, reported The Indian Express. He is the president of the Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Sewa Niyas, a group that represents Varanasi boat operators.

According to Majhi, the new regulations strictly prohibit the transportation or consumption of alcohol, narcotics, intoxicants and non-vegetarian cuisine. Boat operators have been advised to verify that riders do not toss plastic bottles, food wrappers or other rubbish into the water.

They are also encouraged to put cameras on their boats. Furthermore, operators have been instructed to adhere to the vessel’s authorised passenger capacity and to keep an eye out for any altercations. The exhibition of firearms is likewise specifically prohibited. He added, “Violators will face action by the association and will have complaints filed against them to the authorities concerned.”

The gateway for boat registration would “begin soon,” according to Raghvendra Singh, Varanasi’s Regional Transport Officer. He mentioned, “We are currently framing the necessary rules and regulations.” He conveyed that every year, the registrations would need to be revised.

The Muslim youths have been charged with “hurting religious sentiments,” “defiling a place of worship” and “extortion.” They have also been booked under the Pollution Act. The Allahabad High Court will take up the matter on 5th May after three hearings. The accused’s bail petition was previously denied by a lower court and a Sessions Court.