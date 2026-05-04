As the BJP is heading towards a historic victory in West Bengal, the Kolkata Police have issued a strict notification prohibiting all victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations today. The decision has been taken in a bid to ensure public order and tranquillity during the counting of votes, given the history of post-poll violence in the state.

The official notification, issued by Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand, states that no political party or group will be allowed to organize any form of victory procession, rally, or public celebration connected to the election results on May 4. The restriction applies uniformly across all parties and groups without exception.

Political parties have been advised to celebrate only after securing necessary permissions from May 5 onwards, while strictly adhering to prevailing rules and guidelines. This precautionary measure is aimed at preventing any untoward incidents as results are declared and political temperatures run high across the state.

West Bengal: Kolkata Police has prohibited all victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations on May 4, the day of counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/CBpxTuDjsu — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

“Victory processions, if any, may be conducted on 5th May, 2026 or thereafter, only after obtaining prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned Police Station,” the notification reads. It further warns that any violation will invite “appropriate legal action under the relevant provisions of law.”

The move comes ahead of the declaration of results for the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 2026, as the counting is expected to continue throughout the day. The police have directed all officers-in-charge to remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance.

The commissioner also directed the notification to be circulated widely through print, electronic, and social media channels, as well as displayed on notice boards at police stations and offices of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

As per latest trends, BJP is leading in 154 out of total 294 seats in West Bengal, which means the party has already crossed the majority mark in trends. TMC is leading in only 84 seats.