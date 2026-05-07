West Bengal Police have launched an intensive investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in a targeted ambush in Madhyamgram on the night of May 6. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been formed, comprising officers from the CID, Intelligence Branch (IB), and Bengal STF. The probe has so far established the killing as a meticulously planned operation involving surveillance, vehicle interception, and close-range shooting, with no arrests made yet.

According to police reconstruction of events, the attack occurred around 10–10:30 pm in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district. Rath, travelling in a white Scorpio SUV along with driver Buddhadeb Bera, was returning home after a BJP programme. A smaller four-wheeler with a fake registration number from Siliguri suddenly blocked the SUV from the front, forcing it to a halt. After that, motorcycle-borne assailants then approached from the side, and shooters opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing.

Chandranath Rath died in the attack. Bera sustained critical injuries and remains hospitalised.

Police have recovered multiple live rounds and fired cartridges, including empty 9mm bullet shells, from the crime scene. Forensic examination revealed that four rounds were fired at Rath, with at least two striking his chest, one piercing the heart, and another hitting his abdomen. He was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital due to multiple organ failure and excessive blood loss. Forensic teams have collected blood stains, shattered front windshield glass, and other samples from the crime scene and the victim’s SUV. The smaller blocking vehicle has been seized, and its number plate was confirmed to be fake.

Police found that the number belongs to a different vehicle owned by a Siliguri resident named William Joseph. When police questioned him, Joseph said his vehicle bearing the number used in the crime was parked at his residence at the time of the murder, and police have corroborated this claim.

Joseph said that he had listed his vehicle for sale on OLX, and uploaded its photos on the portal for the same. He said that the killer might have taken the number from this listing. He was released after his claims were corroborated, with no evidence linking him directly to the crime. Police said that Joseph is a witness to the case, and his details were verified as part of tracing the vehicle that blocked Rath’s car. Officers also found that the blocking vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers had been erased.

Investigators have described the assault as highly coordinated and premeditated. Police sources indicate that Rath’s schedule was monitored and his movements marked over the preceding 2–3 days, with the attack apparently rehearsed. At least three to four individuals, possibly more, were involved, including shooters on motorcycles. Some reports mention up to four motorcycles without number plates, with assailants wearing helmets.

Preliminary forensic analysis points to the use of sophisticated firearms, such as Austrian Glock 9mm pistols. Officials are probing whether professional contract killers were engaged.

CCTV footage from nearby stretches and along the likely escape route is being scanned extensively to trace the assailants’ movements and vehicles. Raids are underway in multiple locations, and some leads have been developed, though no suspects have been publicly identified. The attackers allegedly fled in two directions on motorcycles after abandoning the small car used to intercept the Scorpio. Police suspect one bike escaped towards Jessore Road while the other took an interior route leading to Rajarhat. It is also suspected that the attackers may have fled towards the Bangladesh border after abandoning the blocking vehicle and escaping on motorcycles.

West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta has confirmed the recovery of live rounds, fired cartridges, and the seizure of the suspicious blocking vehicle with its tampered number plate. He stated that a full investigation is in progress. The CID has taken over the case, with the SIT tasked with reconstructing the sequence, identifying the assailants, and determining the motive.