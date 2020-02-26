Thursday, February 27, 2020
IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

Muslim mob can be seen throwing stones and petrol bombs from the top of a building owned by AAP leader Tahir Hussain

OpIndia Staff
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma
Mob throwing petrol bomb from the rooftop of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain’s house(Source: Rahul Pandita)
Amidst the violence that gripped several parts of the Northeast Delhi, the body of a young officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Ankit Sharma, was recovered today from a drain in Chand Bagh, one of the areas hit by the violence that had swept northeast Delhi. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain.

Now, eyewitness accounts of Ankit Sharma’s death have come to the fore confirming the suspicions that Sharma was lynched to death by a Muslim mob. Journalist Rahul Pandita managed to get hold of multiple eyewitnesses who saw the young officer being dragged inside a house by an enraged mob before his dead body was lying in the drain.

Pandita took to Twitter to share his explosive findings. According to him, Hindu residents of Moonga Nagar area of Chand Bagh have levelled serious allegations against AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain. As per the residents, the Muslim mob operated from Hussain’s house to unleash their carnage.

In a video shared by Pandita, an unruly mob of frenzied individuals can be seen atop a building, which the residents claim belongs to AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain. One can see the mob pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop of the building.

One of the residents of Moonga Nagar, who was an eyewitness to the murder of Ankit Sharma, stated that the IB sleuth was dragged inside the Hussain’s building by a frenzied mob from the gate of the house.

Furthermore, Pandita claims that multiple eyewitnesses have claimed that along with Ankit Sharma, two other persons were also dragged inside Hussain’s building by a mob from outside the house. Ankit’s body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh but the fate of the other two still remains uncertain.

The mother of slain IB officer bemoaned that her son was dragged and killed by a Muslim mob. “He just got out of the lane when the mob dragged him and took him away,” his mother lamented.

Ankit Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. As per reports, his rank was ‘security assistant’. His father has alleged that in addition to being beaten up, Ankit Sharma was also shot at. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post mortem. An individual from Bihar, Deepak Kumar, has also been beaten to death by the rioters. He is originally from Salempur village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district and lived at Mandoli in Delhi.

