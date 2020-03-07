Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain came to court to surrender covering his face with a mask, Delhi police were waiting for him in disguise
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain came to court to surrender covering his face with a mask, Delhi police were waiting for him in disguise

Police had prior information that he will be approaching the wrong court, and accordingly were waiting for him there.

OpIndia Staff
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was caught in a Bollywood style by cops waiting outside Rouse Avenue Court
Tahir Hussain9Source: India Today)
Engagements23

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma in the recent wave of violence in the National Capital. However, the arrest was not a mundane one but evocative of a famous Bollywood blockbuster film.

In the Ajay Devgn starrer Hindi movie Gangajal, there is a scene where antagonist Sundar Yadav reaches court wearing a burqa to avoid detection. However, SP Ajay Devgn and his whole team patiently lurk in different disguises for Yadav to step out of the court and make the arrest.

On similar lines, Tahir had reached the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday disguising himself with a mask. However, the Delhi Police had already deployed several of its undercover officers outside the court premises in different disguises to arrest Hussain. One officer was disguised as a tea seller, another as a typist while some were camouflaged as lawyers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Police had already got information that Tahil Hussain will come to Rouse Avenue Court for surrendering, and around 40 police personnel had surrounded the court premises since morning waiting for him to come. When Tahir entered the court premises wearing a big mask, police couldn’t identify him. But when he came out of the court after his application was rejected, this time his luck ran out and he was identified and arrested by the SIT.

It may be noted that Tahir Hussain’s surrender plea was rejected because he had approached the wrong court for the same. He should have approached Karkardooma Court as per jurisdiction rules, but he approached that Rouse Avenue Court. Police also had prior information that he will be approaching the wrong court, and accordingly were waiting for him there.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain rose to fame after a video of his house from where Muslim mob indiscriminately hurled bricks and Molotovs went viral. Several other videos and eyewitnesses account corroborated that Hussain’s bungalow was used by a riotous mob to unleash their carnage during the recent spate of violence in North East Delhi.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma was dragged by a murderous mob housed inside Tahir’s bungalow. Sharma’s badly battered body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand bagh. Tahir Hussain is considered as a prime suspect in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

At least 4 criminal cases are filed against the expelled AAP councillor. According to a senior crime branch officer, the SIT team led by ACP Pankaj Singh got wind of Tahir’s surrender in Rouse Avenue Court instead of the concerned Karkardooma Court.

About 40 personnel of the SIT team reached the Rouse Avenue Court after the police received the intel of Tahir’s imminent surrender. Initially, they failed to recognise Hussain but when he came out of the court, police made no mistake in identifying him and arresting him.

Tahir was produced at Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday and was sent to 7-day police remand in connection with the IB sleuth’s murder case.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Govt may seek termination of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Lok Sabha membership for gross misconduct in the parliament

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,688FansLike
247,762FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com