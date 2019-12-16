Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Irked Bengal governor takes to Twitter to hit out on Mamata, DGP for not briefing him on security updates

Mamata Banerjee has declared that she will not allow CAA and NRC to be implemented in West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
Bengal governor says despite requests, neither CM nor DGP have updated him over law and order situation in the state
West Bengal violence, image via Hindustan Times
The state of West Bengal witnessed unprecedented violence as protestors torched several trains, railway stations and tracks, and dozens of buses on Saturday amid spiralling violence in West Bengal during the agitation against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Taking cognisance of the worsening law and order situation, the governor of the state, Jagdeep Dhankar had made a request to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be briefed and updated on the latest situation in the state.

However, it appears that the Mamata Banerjee thought it is was not important to notify the governor on the latest developments. The governor today took to Twitter to slam the Mamata Banerjee government for not briefing him on the current situation in the state.

“I am stunned that in spite of request made neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police has come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the State. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of the situation,” Dhankar tweeted.

The state of West Bengal witnessed widespread violence and a total collapse of law and order as Muslim mobs protesting against the CAA and implementation of NRC in the state went on a rampage. Inciting the violence further, CM Mamata Banerjee has declared that she would not allow CAB and NRC to be implemented in the state. Far from informing the governor of the state, Mamata Banerjee also spearheaded the anti-CAB march today in the capital city of Kolkata.

Read: ‘If BJP comes to power, you’ll not be able to raise your head, like in UP’, TMC leader asks Muslim rioters not to antagonise people by damaging public property

In a stunning disregard of law and order, Mamata today said that the central government stopped railway services in West Bengal just because a few trains were burnt down. “Just because a few trains were set on fire, the Centre has stopped railway services in most parts of Bengal,” Mamata said in a rally in Kolkata.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill aims to give Citizenship to the persecuted minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the neighbouring Islamic nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Bill has been passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and also got the assent of the President. However, it has seen widespread opposition from “secular” parties like the TMC, Congress and others.

