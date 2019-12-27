In a shocking remark made by the CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim, the former Member of Parliament compared the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to different breeds of dogs.

#Breaking | Shocking remark by Left neta. CPI (M) leader @salimdotcomrade has compared PM Narendra Modi & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with dogs. Details by TIMES NOW’s Sreyashi. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/tqZjcv6IiL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 27, 2019

Speaking at an anti-CAA rally in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Salim likened the PM and the West Bengal CM to dogs and then went on to explain about their breeds.

Mohammad Salim said that when our PM was the CM of Gujarat, he used to refer to allegations levelled by opposition leaders as ‘bhaukna’, or barking of dogs. He then went on the to explain the meaning of bhaukna, saying it is same as the Bengali word for barking. But when talking about local breed dogs, people use the Bengali term, but when talking about foreign breeds like Alsatian dogs, people use the Hindi term for the barking of dogs. After that to explain the difference between local and foreign breeds of dogs, the CPI leader chose to use the examples of Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee. He said that just like different breeds of dogs are the same with some minor differences, Modi and Banerjee are also same with some minor differences. The difference between the PM and the CM are like the matter of breeds and pedigree of dogs, he added.

The debased attack on the Prime Minister comes at a time when opposition politicians across the country are trying to foment people to rise up in arms against the central government for the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

This is not the first time that Salim had made a controversial remark. Earlier in 2015, in sparring with BJP’s Rajnath Singh, Salim claimed that Singh made a loaded Hindu comment in a magazine to describe the significance of Narendra Modi ascending to the position of Prime Minister of the country. This resulted in an emotional riposte from Singh who vehemently protested against the allegations levelled by Salim. Singh’s emotional counter and the resolute protests from the BJP benches caused a series of adjournments after which the Speaker decided to remove Salim’s controversial remarks from the House proceedings.