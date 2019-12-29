Diary of a Delhi Liberal: Our comrades try to beat up Sanghi goons even as fascism rises in India

Dear Diary,

We are well and truly in the Nazi era now. Our voices are getting suppressed, we are being shut down, we are being asked to pay for the damages inflicted by us during our peaceful protesters, everything straight out of Hitler playbook. You know how Hitler fined violent protesters after the protesters set fire to Berlin, same thing happening in Lucknow now diary.

Police is topping peacefully protesting citizens from burning them alive. Nobody can throw stones freely any more. Police is putting a fine on innocent people who had gone out for a walk or to buy milk or to just go out an smoke, as you generally do in the middle of a riot. We have appealed to moderate BJP leaders like Narendra Modi or Amit Shah diary, but even they are scared of fascist Bisht. Our fellow liberals are living in fear in Uttar Pradesh diary, their situation is worse than Somalians right now.

The fascism isn’t just restricted to UP now diary, it has spread all over the country. Our comrades in Kerala were given no state support when they tried to assault Sanghi CM from Karnataka. The Police completely disappeared from the scene when we attacked that fascist goon, they must be scared of the fascist forces but our comrades still tried their best to beat that Sanghi. Staying in Kerala diary, renowned eminent notable scholarly historian Irfan Habib was stopped from attacking the Sanghi Kerala Governor. We thought Kerala is liberal, but these clampdowns on our freedom of speech are making us think otherwise diary.

Not all doom and gloom diary, our liberal Congress friends continued to work hard to spread positive vibes. In Rajasthan, 2 people were arrested for objectionable Facebook posts, as one should do to fight fascism. In Kota, population control measures have been undertaken on a large scale and we can already see the results. In Mumbai, generous Shiv Sainiks offered free hair cuts to anyone found insulting neo-liberal Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Heartening to see such positivity in this fascist era.

We are still in New York diary, it is tiring to have such long vacations but the spirit of protests in Lucknow keep us going. We will not be defeated, we will not bow down to fascism, we will take to the streets and fight these fascists. Now we are going down to the pub to have a few drinks so until next week, ciao!

