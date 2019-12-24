Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) goons today attacked Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur, Kerala.

CPI(M)s youth wing, unleashes a cowardly attack on K’taka CM Shri @BSYBJP . It was the driver’s evasive action that helped the CM escape from further brutality.

State police didn’t take any precautions even after getting security threats in advance.@Tejasvi_Surya @amitmalviya pic.twitter.com/drWFJ0PzTX — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) December 24, 2019

At around 13 seconds in the video, one can see a mob carrying flags run toward the incoming convoy of Karnataka CM waving black flags. They stop the car carrying Yediyurappa and run behind it.

As the driver recovers to drive away the CPI(M) goons then attack the car with flag poles while continuing to run behind it. This mob consisted of CPI(M) Youth Wing, Student Federation of India (SFI). Moreover, Muslim outfits also took a march to Raj Bhavan in Kerala.

Kerala Police has detained Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress workers over the attack.