Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

At around 13 seconds in the video, one can see a mob carrying flags run toward the incoming convoy of Karnataka CM waving black flags.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's car convoy attacked by CPI(M) goons (image: screenshot of video shared by @bjp4keralam)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) goons today attacked Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur, Kerala.

At around 13 seconds in the video, one can see a mob carrying flags run toward the incoming convoy of Karnataka CM waving black flags. They stop the car carrying Yediyurappa and run behind it.

Read: ‘Keep women as first line of defense, inform journalist friends to take videos’ NSUI’s plan for anti-CAA protest by SFI

As the driver recovers to drive away the CPI(M) goons then attack the car with flag poles while continuing to run behind it. This mob consisted of CPI(M) Youth Wing, Student Federation of India (SFI). Moreover, Muslim outfits also took a march to Raj Bhavan in Kerala.

Kerala Police has detained Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress workers over the attack.

Latest articles

