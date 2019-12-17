Jamia Nagar riots: Jamia Millia Islamia blames ‘outsiders’ for the riots, claims 750 fake ID cards found inside campus since August

Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar in a statement on Tuesday claimed that university students have not been involved in these protests instead several outsiders who have entered the premises with fake identity cards have been perpetrating these violent attacks.

She said that that 750 fake ID cards have been found in the university’s campus. According to the Zee News report, since August, 750 fake ID cards have been confiscated by guards on campus after ‘outsiders’ attempted to enter the University Campus. It is being alleged that ‘outsiders’, since the last three months have been planning to create unrest, and build a political space within the campus. Apparently, the fake ID in Jamia is a ‘routine’ thing and the university regularly keeps a check on fake IDs.

Slamming Delhi police for detaining Jamia students, the VC Najma Akhtar said the university will not tolerate police presence on campus and on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on students. “Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality,” Najma Akhtar said at a press conference.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

“We will file FIR on the damage of property and police action on students, we want high-level inquiry. I will present facts to the HRD Minister,” she said.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police’s Joint Commissioner Devesh Shrivastav has claimed that the police force is being continuously attacked by stones, bottles, tube lights though they are there for the safety and security of the students, and appealed to students inside Jamia Millia Islamia campus to not throw bottles and pelt stones on the police force.

Delhi Police had entered the campus on December 15 to flush out the protesting students after protests in Jamia Nagar turned violent as buses were torched and vandalized by Muslim mobs in the National Capital.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began from Jamia Millia Islamia University and it is not clear whether students from the University were involved with the protests or not.

In the video accessed by Opindia.com, noise could be heard and the ‘students’ of the University could be seen running helter-skelter. Surprisingly, all the students were inside libraries and reading rooms for a change. They are usually busy protesting against something or the other. One of the ‘students’ can be heard saying that the Delhi Police is firing tear gas shells to flush out the students. It is also reported that the Police dragged students out of a mosque inside the campus. The students again pelted stones at the Police which forced the latter to retaliate.

It is reported that hundreds of ‘protesters’ were paraded out of the University with their hands in the air. The Police said that they had nabbed some outsiders who were indulging in violence. According to reports, Jihadist slogans were raised. The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’. The slogans translate to ‘Freedom from Hindus’, ‘We will fight for freedom’.