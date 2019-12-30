Monday, December 30, 2019
Aligarh: Jamia Urdu registrar and OSD accused of threatening to kill an employee if he does not convert to Islam, case registered

A case has been registered in Quarsi police station in Aligarh regarding the same.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Urdu Aligarh where a man has accused registrar and OSD of forcing him to convert to Islam (image: aligarhmedia.com)
Kamal Singh, who works as gardener supervisor at Jamia Urdu Aligarh, has accused the educational institute’s registrar and officer on special duty (OSD) of trying to forcefully convert his religion to Islam. He has even alleged that his salary was stopped because he refused to convert.

Jagran report (image: @umanathtrip on Twitter)

A case has been registered in Quarsi police station in Aligarh regarding the same. As per Jagran report, Kamal Singh Sodhi has accused the ODS Farhat Ali as well as Registrar Samunraja Naqvi of forcing him as well as his wife Meena Devi to convert his religion to Islam. In September, his salary was also stopped, he alleged.

As reported by News18, the registrar and the ODS of Jamia Urdu Aligarh even threatened that he will be fired. The duo allegedly even threatened to get the couple killed should they not convert to Islam.

A complaint has been registered and police is currently investigating the case.

