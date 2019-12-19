Mamata Banerjee says BJP workers buying skull cap to malign Muslims, demands UN-monitored referendum on CAA and NRC

After facing severe criticism over law and order failure during the riots by Muslim mobs in the state over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed BJP workers for plotting to disturb peace during Friday prayers.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of buying skull caps for its cadres who are in turn wearing them to vandalise properties to malign the Muslim community.

“Tomorrow’s is Jumma day, prayer day, BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community and disturb the peace. Be careful,” Mamata Banerjee told a rally in Kolkata.

Claiming that the BJP seeks to make CAA a fight between Hindus and Muslims, Mamata Banerjee went on to raise the demand for a United Nations monitored referendum on the issue. “If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“Let’s see who wins. And if you lose you will have to resign. BJP was founded in 1980 and is asking for our citizenship documents of 1970,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The Muslim mob carried out riots in West Bengal under the watch of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Muslim mob went on a rampage to vandalise more railway stations and set fire to a toll plaza in Murshidabad district last week during their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Many members belonging to various Muslim organisations had resorted to violent protests following the passing of the historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protests against the CAB were planned soon after Friday prayers across mosques in the State and other various parts of the country which has resulted in extreme violence in parts of West Bengal.

They resorted to extreme violence by blocking tracks at the Uluberia railway station. The Muslim mobs had vandalised the complex and some trains by resorting to stone pelting, injuring a driver, officials said.