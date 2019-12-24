Continuing to indulge in fear-mongering, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to leaders of opposition in other states urging them to come together against the Citizenship Amendment Act and ‘chalk out a plan to save the country.

Writing to chief ministers and senior leaders of opposition parties as well as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Banerjee wrote, “Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the woman and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious.”

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in the united manner. I sincerely and honestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save India’s democratic soul,” the letter further read. She has urged the leaders of opposition parties to meet and chalk out a planned protest to ‘save our democracy’.

Banerjee’s call for unity came a day after Prime Minister Modi mocked her for opposing the CAA and having baseless paranoia.