Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Mamata Banerjee writes to Opposition leaders to gather support against CAA, continues to indulge in fear-mongering

Banerjee's call for unity came a day after Prime Minister Modi mocked her for opposing the CAA and having baseless paranoia.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote letter to opposition leaders (representational image: DNA)
Continuing to indulge in fear-mongering, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to leaders of opposition in other states urging them to come together against the Citizenship Amendment Act and ‘chalk out a plan to save the country.

Writing to chief ministers and senior leaders of opposition parties as well as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Banerjee wrote, “Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the woman and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious.”

Read: Mamata Banerjee ‘inspired’ the birth of two lion cubs in Kolkata zoo, claims plaque installed in the zoo

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in the united manner. I sincerely and honestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save India’s democratic soul,” the letter further read. She has urged the leaders of opposition parties to meet and chalk out a planned protest to ‘save our democracy’.

