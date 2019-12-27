The Nabarangpur Police in Odisha today registered a suo-moto case against Congress former MP Pradeep Majhi for brazenly instructing his party workers to prepare for an arson attack while staging a protest against alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda area on December 14.

Taking note of the incident, Nabarangpur Police has registered a case against the former Nabarangpur MP under Sections 147, 341, 353, 283, 506, 435, 120 (B) of IPC and Section 3 of PDPP.

#Nabarangpur Police registers suo-motu case against Congress leader Pradip Majhi for instigating violence while staging protest yesterday against alleged rape & murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda area; Majhi booked under sec 147, 341, 353, 283, 506, 435, 120 (B)-IPC & PDPP-3 pic.twitter.com/oU7TOfxNir — OTV (@otvnews) December 27, 2019

Responding to the police action, the Congress leader brazenly said that he does not fear action as it was a ploy by the state government to throttle the voice of those who rise against its misgovernance. “why only a handful, they are free to book people of the entire district”, said the former Congress MP.

We don’t fear action because it’s a ploy by #Odisha govt to throttle voice of those who rise against its misgovernance; why only a handful, they are free to book people of entire district: Pradip Majhi on police FIR against him over his ‘set-everything-on-fire’ remark (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/ZiDYgbBBwe — OTV (@otvnews) December 27, 2019

The State unit of Congress has reportedly sought an explanation from Majhi in the matter. “I have asked him for an explanation for his statement. Only 24 hours have passed, but given rising atrocities on girls and women in tribal areas and police inaction, his anger is understandable,” said OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik while speaking to Republic TV.

On the other hand, the BJP has slammed Congress while condemning Majhi’s inflammatory comments. “Congress is boasting about non-violence but it has now chosen the path of violence. Pradip Majhi said that they are following Subash Bose’s ideology by resorting to extremism but the freedom fighter never promoted such thinking. We strongly condemn it,” said BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Yesterday, a shocking video had surfaced in which Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur district, Odisha and former MP Pradeep Majhi is brazenly seen instructing his party workers over the phone to prepare for an arson attack. He is heard asking his party workers to keep petrol and diesel ready and wait for further instructions before setting everything on fire.

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an order set everything on fire. We’ll see what happens next,” Majhi was caught on camera while talking to someone over the phone in his native Odia language.

Congress had been observing 12-hour ‘bandh’ in Nabarangpur today protesting ‘police inaction’ in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda Police Station area of the district on December 14.

According to a report by Odisha TV, Majhi was staging a protest near Kaunriaguda Chhak in the morning when the Additional SP of Nabarangpur intervened and asked him to withdraw the agitation triggering an exchange of words between them. An infuriated Majhi later reportedly called his party cadres and asked them to keep petrol and diesel ready.

In a related development, a vehicle was set on fire by some miscreants near Ambedkar Chakk in Nabarangpur Town. Though their identities could not be established, sources suspect the car was set ablaze after Majhi’s call.

Yesterday also when the Congress leader was approached he sounded unremorseful for his action. Acknowledging that he had directed his party workers to set everything on fire, Congress leader said to OTV: “I am not at all repentant over my outburst.”