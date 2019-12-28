A Madarsa teacher, identified as Shamsuddin, along with three associates, sexually assaulted a 10-year-old minor boy for over a hundred times in Pakistan’s Manshera district. Shamsuddin and his accomplices not only raped the minor but also inflicted inhumanely torture upon the victim while performing the heinous crime.

According to reports, the minor was rushed to the hospital as blood started to ooze out from his eyes as a result of repeated and brutal sexual abuse. It was further reported that the victim needed to be shifted Ayub Medical Complex located in Abbottabad, Pakistan as his health condition continued to deteriorate.

After receiving the initial medical report, police have lodged a case against the Madarsa teacher while raids were being carried out to nab the absconders.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister taking cognisance of the incident, instructed authorities to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Cases of sexual abuse and assault on children in the Islamic nation’s Madarsas are as common and rampant as it is in India.

In August, shocking details of child abuse had flooded the internet as former Bangladeshi students had resorted to social media websites to recount stories of “rampant” sex exploitation at the hands of their teachers while studying in the madarsas.

Meanwhile, here in India too, accounts of such horrors have become quite common with madarsas. It was reported how a madarsa cleric from Kathumar village of Alwar district in Rajasthan had abducted a minor girl from the village and forcibly taken her to Hyderabad where he raped her multiple times in a guestroom of a mosque there.

Before this incident, we reported how a teacher in a madarsa in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar allegedly used the CCTV cameras in the madarsa to watch girl students as they changed clothes. These are, however, just a few out of the numerous cases of rampant child abuse going on inside madarsas.