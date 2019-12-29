Sunday, December 29, 2019
Pakistanis accuse Twitter user of blasphemy for questioning polygamy of the Prophet, call for her public execution

In a couple of tweets, Aneela Ehsan had questioned the conduct of the Prophet and asked why had he married 18 women apart from Khadija

OpIndia Staff
blasphemy
One Aneela Ehsan, presumably from Pakistan, committed blasphemy as per Islamic law when she ‘blasphemed’ against the religion by questioning the conduct of prophet Muhammad. Now, Pakistanis are trending a hashtag on Twitter calling for her arrest and execution.

In a couple of tweets, Aneela had questioned the conduct of the Prophet and asked why had he married 18 women apart from Khadija. In response, Pakistanis are tagging their Prime Minister Imran Khan in their tweets and demanding that she be put to death.

Some people, however, want her to be put to death after a trial. The punishment for blasphemy in any Islamic state is death. And insults to the prophet are considered one of the worst forms of blasphemy.

Some are saying that Aneela seems to be an ‘anti-Islamist and extremist’ because of her tweets. They want the authorities to investigate why she was ‘working on such an extremist agenda’.

Others accused Aneela of “spreading hate” and said that they couldn’t read more than a few of her tweets because, apparently, it was “open blasphemy”.

Blasphemy attracts great punishment in Pakistan, even death. Not merely that, even people who are seen supporting the ‘blasphemers’ often face threats to their life. It is impossible to get rid of the blasphemy laws in Pakistan and the authorities do take blasphemy very seriously as failure to do so could lead to a law and order crisis. If authorities do not take any action, then Maulanas would whip up the crowd into a frenzy that has the potential to destabilize the Military’s hold over the country.

It is also pertinent to remember that Salman Taseer, a former governor, was assassinated by a Radical Muslim for calling for the abolition of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The murderer was hailed as a hero by the significant majority of Pakistani society.

