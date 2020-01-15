Thursday, January 16, 2020
Notwithstanding the grave allegations raised against IPS officer Abdur Rehman and his contentious past, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government went ahead and proffered the position of Waqf Board post to him.

IPS officer Abdur Rehman offered with the post of CEO of Waqf Board by Maharashtra government
IPS Abdur Rehman(Source: New Indian Express)
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has offered an IPS officer Abdur Rehman who claimed to have resigned over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act the post of the CEO of Waqf Board. According to the reports, Rehman has sought time to respond to the offer made by the Maharashtra government.

Confirming the development, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik hailed Rehman as an “upright officer” who would provide transparency and swift disposal of cases before the Waqf Board. Malik, who oversees the Waqf Board, requested Rehman to continue to serve the people, instead of quitting.

The Waqf Board’s chief role is to maintain and control properties it owns in many parts of the state and ensure their rightful use. However, of late, it has come under the scanner of investigative agencies over the allegations of misuse of land.

The IPS officer who was deputed in Mumbai as special inspector general in the State Human Rights Commission had tendered his resignation in December 2019 allegedly over the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, IPS officer Abdur Rahman, posted as special IGP in Mumbai, issued a statement stating that he will not attend office from Thursday in “civil disobedience” against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which according to him went “against the basic feature of the Constitution.” Rahman subsequently sent his resignation letter to Chairman Maharashtra Human Rights Commission. His resignation is yet to be accepted by the Centre.

“This bill (Citizenship Amendment Bill) is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice-loving people to oppose the bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution,” IPS officer Rehman said.

However, it is noteworthy to mention that Abdur Rahman, who is currently Special IGP, States Human Rights Commission of Maharashtra had already applied for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in August last year citing ‘personal reasons’. However, his application was not accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in October 2019.

In addition to this, IPS officer Abdur Rehman had a dubious past with several instances when his integrity and conduct were called into question including allegations against him for supporting his community i.e Muslims over others.

In relation to the same, a criminal offence under various sections of IPC and Mumbai Police Act was registered in 2011 against Abdur Rahman casting aspersion over his moral turpitude and integrity. Attached to the complaint, the complainant had placed findings of the inquiry officer against Rahman’s inclination to his community. What that would essentially mean is that Rehman favoured candidates who were Muslim over other communities.

Reportedly, Rahman has also committed irregularities in the police constable conducted in Yavatmal during his tenure to ensure special privilege and benefit to Muslim community candidates.

Notwithstanding the grave allegations raised against IPS officer Abdur Rehman and his contentious past, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government went ahead and proffered the position of Waqf Board post to him.

