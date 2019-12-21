AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan rewards Md Minhajuddin, who got ‘injured’ during Jamia anti-CAA riots

Jamia Nagar in Delhi where the Jamia Millia Islamia University is located had been converted into a battle zone by Muslim mobs which vandalised and torched public properties, pelted stones at police personnel and indulged in widespread violence on Sunday. While innumerable police personnel were injured in the brawl so were several rioters. Expressing his sympathy for one such protestor named Md Minhajuddin who reportedly ‘injured’ his eye during Jamia anti-CAA riots, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, on Thursday provided Minhajuddin financial aid by offering him a check of Rs 5 Lakh and a permanent job at Waqf Board.

Amanatullah Khan had visited Minhajuddin, who was injured during Jamia riots, at his residence and gave him the financial help and the job papers.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA, was on December 15, himself spotted leading the protests that had turned violent. Minutes after it was reported that Khan was present at the protest site which turned violent, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted an appeal for peace.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also alleged that it was actually Delhi Police which facilitated setting the buses on fire at the behest of the BJP.

In an expose done by OpIndia, it had been revealed that in WhatsApp groups by Congress’ NSUI that were coordinating several ‘protests’, a message naming Amanatullah Khan had been circulated. The message said that anyone from Jamia can contact Khan if they fall into trouble with the police. This was at the peak of riots by Jamia students and others.

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

Protests in Jamia Nagar turned violent on December 15 as buses were torched and vandalized by Muslim mobs in the National Capital. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began from Jamia Millia Islamia University and it is not clear whether students from the University were involved with the protests or not.

At Jamia Nagar in Delhi where the university is located, Jihadist slogans were raised. The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’. The slogans translate to ‘Freedom from Hindus’, ‘We will fight for freedom’. Given the violence that was witnessed, the ‘fight’ cannot be interpreted as a non-violent ‘fight’ alone.

Read: Jamia students joined rioters, former Congress MLA Asif Khan named: Read details of FIR filed in Jamia anti-CAA riot case

Additional DCP (South East), Kumar Gyanesh had also asserted that by looking at the preparations made by the protestors, it appeared that the violent protests were not instantaneous but planned well in advance. He had claimed that a probe has been ordered to ascertain if the violent acts of arson and vandalism during the protests were engineered beforehand.