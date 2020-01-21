Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Delhi elections: BJP releases final list of candidates, Shiromani Akali Dal to not contest because of CAA differences with alliance partner

The Delhi polls are scheduled for 8th February and the results will be declared on the 11th of the same month. 

OpIndia Staff
BJP Delhi releases second and final list of candidates for upcoming elections (image: firstindia.co.in)
On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party released its second and final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP’s youth wing leader Sunil Yadav will contest against the incumbent Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, from the New Delhi constituency. Yadav is also the President of Delhi’s BJP Yuva Morcha. Tajinder Bagga, the spokesperson of BJP’s Delhi unit, has been fielded from Hari Nagar against Aam Aadmi Party’s Princess Dhillon.

Read: Days after being trolled for not making it to first list of candidates, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga to contest from New Delhi’s Hari Nagar

Meanwhile, BJP alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided not to contest these elections as they had some differences with the BJP over Citizenship Amendment Act. SAD leader Sukhbir Badal had insisted that CAA should also include Muslims and hence, instead of changing their stand, they chose not to contest the elections. Moreover, SAD also believes that the National Register for Citizens should not be implemented.

The first list was released on 17th January by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union Minister Prakash Javedkar. It featured a total of 57 candidates, including four women. Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs such as Anil Bajpai and Kapil Mishra have also been allotted seats. The list also included OP Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan, and Vijender Gupta.

