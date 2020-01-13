Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Stop complaining otherwise Uddhav will resign: Congress leader issues warning to disgruntled legislators in Maharashtra

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was reportedly disappointed after being allotted with earthquake rehabilitation and the OBC and SEBC portfolios. Several other leaders from Congress, as well as Shiv Sena, were also reportedly upset over ministerial berths.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh cautions dissenting leaders to stop or else Uddhav Thackeray will resign
Uddhav Thackeray(Source: Hindustan Times)
Even as reports are emerging that the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi were dissatisfied with the alliance over the distribution of portfolios, senior Congress leader and Ex-MP Yashwantrao Gadakh had yesterday warned the party-men and leaders of NCP to behave properly or else Uddhav Thackeray might resign.

The comment from the former MP came on the heels of dissatisfaction expressed by Congress leaders over allocation of cabinet berths and portfolios. Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar, who was the leader of the opposition after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil switched over to BJP, was disappointed after being allotted with earthquake rehabilitation and the OBC and SEBC portfolios. There were reports doing the rounds that several other ministers are unhappy over the portfolio distribution.

Cautioning the disgruntled ministers, Gadakh said that Uddhav Thackeray is not a “regular politician” but has a “mindset of an artist”. “Stop complaining about the portfolios allotted or else Uddhav Thackeray will resign,” Gadakh said.

On December 30, 2019, almost a month after the formation of the government in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state announced the list of ministers selected to be inducted in the expanded cabinet. NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the state’s deputy chief minister while Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray was also included the cabinet. NCP emerged out as a clear winner as it bagged key portfolios such as Home and Finance while the other important portfolios such as Revenue and PWD were given to the Congress party.

Read: In Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena emerges as biggest loser as prime portfolios go to NCP and Congress

However, several ministers and leaders were disappointed with the cabinet expansion. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was reportedly upset with his brother Sunil Raut’s exclusion from the cabinet. Abdul Sattar had quit as he was given the status of junior minister. He had, however, later withdrew his resignation.

Confirming the discontent brewing among the legislators, Rajya Sabha member and the President of the Republic Party Ramdas Athawale said that the MLAs in Maharashtra were indeed unhappy over the portfolio allotment. “Some of the leaders are upset over not getting the expected ministry, others are unhappy over exclusion from the cabinet and many others are disappointed with the allotted bungalow but it is true that if they want to stay in power they will have to keep Uddhav Thackeray happy,” Athawale said.

