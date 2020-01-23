The Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protest’. While the ‘students’ have continued to use violent means to protest, several associated with the university have been trying to fear-monger by spreading falsehood about the law. The former student union president of AMU, Faizul Hasan while delivering a speech against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC on January 21, was heard provoking the crowd and also making several offensive remarks against HM Amit Shah.

Trying to instigate the listeners, Hasan said: “If you want to see patience then look at the Muslims of India. From the year 1947 until now, the Muslims in India have shown a lot of patience”, claimed Hasan, who furthered that if people of his community are angered or provoked they will destroy India.

“We never want Hindustan to be broken, otherwise nobody can stop us from doing so. We are from that community if we come to ruin we will not leave any country. We are so angry, but we don’t want to break the country. To save this country, we have fought, given up our lives, so we will always try to save the country. Amit Shah should not do this. On one hand, he is cutting our throats and on the other, he is also threatening us’, claimed Hasan.

फैजुल हसन AMUSU के पूर्व अध्यक्ष: सब्र की अगर सीमा देखना चाहते हैं तो 1947 के बाद 2020 तक हिंदुस्तानी मुसलमानों के सब्र की सीमा देखिए। कभी कोशिश नहीं की कि हिंदुस्तान टूट जाए वरना हम उस कौम से हैं कि अगर बर्बाद करने पर आए तो छोड़ेंगे नहीं किसी देश को इतना गुस्सा है। https://t.co/cdynhDubfm pic.twitter.com/VM6WJJ2Hm6 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 23, 2020

Throwing an open challenge at HM Amit Shah to debate on CAA and NRC, Hasan furthered: “Let Amit Shah argue with our class 12 students. I am sure he will lose to them. Even if he manages to give me five valid points, I will stand with him in support of CAA. However, we have at least 50 points against the CAA-NRC. Tomorrow when BJP is ousted from power, he (Amit Shah) will be the first to be expelled from the party’, said the former student union president.

This is not the first time student’s of the varsity have resorted to such outrageous behaviour. On January 17, Aligarh Muslim University student’s had abused the proctor when he was trying to negotiate with them and convince them to refrain from agitating. A student, in a video shared by India Today journalist Padmaja Joshi, could be heard calling the proctor a “dalla” (pimp) while another was seen showing a shoe to him.

On December 22 last year, the students of controversial Aligarh Muslim University, in a bizarre move had expelled their Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university. The students had asked them to vacate their official residences by January 5, 2020. The students had also closed down all activity in the university until the VC and the Registrar resigned.

Prior to this, the students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15.