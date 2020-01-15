The protest season in Delhi saw another group joining in when a group named ‘Jamia Coordination Committee’ called for a protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR, as a remembrance to the so-called ‘police atrocities’ last month. On December 15, the Delhi Police had entered Jamia Millia Islamia University to flush out anti-CAA rioters who had been carrying out stone-pelting, arson and vandalism in Jamia Nagar area in the name of protests.

You all would have listened to “जामिया की लड़कियों ने रास्ता दिखाया है” Here is the “Pinjra Tod” who are breaking the shackles of pain and cry and joining the Jamia Coordination Committee’s Call of “Jamia Chalo” to mark the Anniversary of “Bloody Sunday”#JamiaChalo pic.twitter.com/af6QJGhFqM — Jamia Coordination Committee (@Jamia_JCC) January 15, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators participated in the protest march that called for the revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act that was enacted last month following its passage in the lower and upper houses of the Indian parliament. The protestors held anti-CAA, anti-NRC, anti-NPR placards while criticising the government for legislating the Citizenship Act and authorising Delhi Police to act against the protestors who ran riot during the so-called peaceful protest against the CAA on December 15, 2019.

In order to canvas support for the protests, demonstrators took to Twitter with #ChaloJamia and shared videos and images of the police crackdown against the demonstrators. Many commemorated the day by posting images that read “they would never forget December 15, 2019”.

Jamia protests continue into it’s 30th day. It has been 30 days since the fascist Delhi Police shed blood at JMI. We shall not forget, we shall not forgive #JamiaMilliaIslamia #jamiachalo pic.twitter.com/kk9G3Pn0hj — Ambika (@AmbikaTandon) January 15, 2020

On December 15, 2019, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia University to quell the anti-CAA protests that had turned violent. Protests in Jamia Nagar took an ugly turn as buses were torched and vandalized by Muslim mobs in the National Capital. In order to arrest the sliding chaos, Delhi Police entered the University campus and took action against the rampaging mob that had apparently hit the streets to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

It is notable here that the mainstream media had made desperate attempts to term the police retaliation to violence as an atrocity and had also tried to portray some protestors as ‘Sheroes’. However, the attempts were soon dampened when the radical Islamist links behind the protests and their anti-Hindu slogans were exposed, making the public question the real intention behind the protests and their mobilisers.