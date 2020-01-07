JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has appealed to the students of the university to join in for a ‘new beginning’ and ‘put the past behind’. Speaking to media, the VC stated that the incident that happened on January 5 was unfortunate and JNU is known for holding debates and discussions for resolution of any issues.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar: The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind. https://t.co/fRukfsGK8A — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

M Jagadesh Kumar further stated that the university will find every opportunity to ensure that normalcy returns to the campus. He added that the registration process for the new semester has been restarted and students can go ahead and register for the winter semesters.

In the meanwhile, the Delhi Police have stated that they are finding it difficult to gather evidence for the Sunday violence on the campus. ANI has stated quoting police sources that CCTV servers had been damaged on January 3rd and an FIR has been registered in this regard.

The police have also told that the investigating teams have also taken into account the WhatsApp screenshots shared on social media over the JNU violence and have identified the numbers. Though most of the numbers are switched off at the moment, the police say they can find out the last recorded locations through CDR.

Delhi Police sources: Police have also taken into account the WhatsApp screenshots being circulated and have identified the numbers as well. Most of the numbers are switched off right now. But their location at the time of violence will be taken through CDR. — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

The JNU campus had been marred with large-scale violence and chaos on Sunday. Masked goons had entered into hostels and have wreaked havoc on students and security staff.

Prior to that, the leftists had attacked the CIS centre in the campus and had vandalised the servers, damaging the optical fibre cables and power supply in order to halt the ongoing registration process for the winter semester.

JNU admin, in a written statement, had also stated that some agitating students have been physically opposing non-agitating students who wanted to pursue their academic activities.