The Jawaharlal Nehru University, has now garnered support from across the border following the recent clashes between the JNU students and masked assailants inside the university. Students and teachers in Lahore, Pakistan took out a rally on Wednesday in solidarity with the JNU students.

As reported by Aaj Tak, the rally which begun from the Lahore Press Club saw participation from students belonging to various universities in Pakistan. The theme of the demonstration was controversial poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem-‘Lajim Hai Ki Hum Dekhenge’. The poet has already caused a great deal of upheaval in India with many terming him as a divisive historical figure.

Earlier on Sunday, January 5, a large group of masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and assaulted students, faculty and other staff members. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured in the incident.

The attack attracted widespread condemnation from several quarters, with students from many universities protesting against the violence meted out to the JNU students. Yesterday, students of IIM Ahmedabad registered their protest against the attack on JNU campus. The IIT Kanpur students also came out in support of the JNU students.

In addition, actress Deepika Padukone, as a part of her PR exercise before the release of her upcoming movie-Chhapaak, visited the JNU campus on Tuesday night to meet the victims of violence. She met Aishe Ghosh, the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union who was allegedly assaulted by masked goons on Sunday evening.

The JNUSU has accused the university vice chancellor for being purportedly involved in meting out violence against the students. The student union says that by filing an FIR against Aishe Ghosh, the JNU administration has made it clear whose side it is in this fight. Delhi Police had filed a case against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh following administration’s complaint against her. In fact, two FIRs have been registered against the JNUSU president and several others for attacking security guards and vandalising the server room of the university on January 4.

JNU rose to prominence after the event organised in 2016 witnessed anti-India and pro-Pakistani slogans raised by the participants who attend the event. One of the controversial slogans raised at the event was “Bharat tere tukde hoge Inshallah”, following which the university was criticised by many as a hub of anti-national and pro-Pakistani activities.