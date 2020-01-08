The Jain community in Indore had sought permission to take a procession to welcome their leader Acharya Vidyasagar. However, according to a report in Indian Express, the authorities in the Madhya Pradesh told them they can take out the procession only if the rally is against the new citizenship law.

The condition laid has angered the Jain community, which had sought permission for the procession to welcome a spiritual leader Acharya Vidyasagar.

While granting conditional permission in a letter dated 4 January, the SDM had put up 17 points before the Jain community. The 15th point referred to the citizenship law. The rest were concerning the “dos and don’ts” for the organisers as Section 144 was in force.

The Collector of Indore Lokesh Jatav said that an explanation had been sought from the SDM who issued the letter. However, Jatav termed it a “human error” because the administration issued similar letters to organisers who wanted to take out rallies to oppose the citizenship law.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has also tweeted condemning the incident and asking if the state administration is working under pressure of Congress party.

Vinay Bakliwal, the city chief of Digambar Jain Samaj and also the president of the ruling Congress’s Indore unit, said it was an error that was corrected. He said the rally was taken out without any problem and no political slogans were raised.