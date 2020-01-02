Thursday, January 2, 2020
Home Media Associate Editor of The Hindu gets schooled after he cries 'Hindi imposition' over ISRO mission names, Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media

Associate Editor of The Hindu gets schooled after he cries ‘Hindi imposition’ over ISRO mission names, Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan

Cow-belt is the region of India spread over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh which is largely rural and animal husbandry is a very common profession.

OpIndia Staff
Associate Editor of The Hindu Narayan Lakshman
Engagements233

The associate editor of The Hindu, Narayan Lakshman, took to Twitter to scrutinize how the names associated with the ISRO mission, Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan are named in Hindi. He cries about how Hindi is being forcefully imposed outside the ‘cow belt’ by the Modi-led government.

However, netizens responded promptly to this moral science lecture and tried to knock basic sense into The Hindu associate editor, which he clearly seems to be deprived of.

Read: Hindi is a beautiful language, as is Tamil, Kannada etc: ‘Imposition’ narrative must be quashed and Sanskrit used for national integration

- Ad - - article resumes -

Twitter user Vinaya Pai briefed the editor that these words ‘Gaganyaan’ and Chandrayaan’ are actually derived from Sanskrit, a language of ancient India with a 3,500-year history which is also the oldest known languages in the world. She advised the journalist to ‘ditch this sectarianism’.

Other Twitter users also pointed it out to him that even outside of ‘cow belt’, these are commonly used terms.

Cow-belt is the region of India spread over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh which is largely rural and animal husbandry is a very common profession.

People were also surprised at The Hindu Associate Editor’s attempt to divide Indians by forcefully trying to fit the ‘Hindi imposition’ narrative.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:the hindu narayan lakshman

Big Story

After Congress, AAP leaders booked for anti-CAA violence, ‘protestors’ question absence of Rahul, Priyanka and Kejriwal at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
After Congress, AAP leaders booked for anti-CAA violence, ‘protestors’ question absence of Rahul, Priyanka and Kejriwal at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia
Congress and AAP have been silent on Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests triggering Islamists and ultra-left elements who are backing these so-called peaceful protests.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,523FansLike
212,329FollowersFollow
147,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com