During a speech at the anti-CAA rally held in Mumbai on Friday, NCP MP Supriya Sule said that triple talaq us good for women as per Quran. During the speech, Sule mentioned an incident some time ago when she had met a woman at her constituency before the triple talaq was outlawed by the parliament.

Sule said this while addressing a women’s rally at the YMCA ground in Mumbai protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR on Friday. Interestingly, most women in the protest came in a burqa, yet again indicating the pro-Islamic agenda behind the anti-CAA protests.

The NCP MP said that while roaming in a market to meet common people, she had decided to talk to few people in front of hijab shops about the triple talaq issue before her speech on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha. She said that she had met a Muslim woman completely covered in a burqa, who had said that she has done a PhD. After that, she met another woman with two daughters, all of them covered in burqas, who said that she was a doctor and her daughters were also doctors. When Sule asked the doctor whether the triple talaq should be kept or it should be removed, the woman said that it should be kept. When Sule asked what happens when her husband becomes angry, the woman got angry and shot back why Sule should have any concern if her husband got angry.

- Ad - - article resumes -

After that, Supriya Sule asked the woman to explain the importance of triple talaq. The woman said her name is Kiran Kulkarni, who had married a Muslim man. After marriage, she studied the Quran, and she knows the Islamic holy book very well. “I know the entire Quran, and it has told me that we need a provision like the triple talaq. And we think that nobody should go to jail due to it”.

Narrating the incident, Supriya Sule said ‘however my husband maybe, he is my husband and the father of my children, and nobody can send him to jail. If there is any issue at home, we will look into it’. She said that parents, relatives, friends etc will explain the husband to resolve the issues, and household matters should not be taken outside. She said that a woman will never send her husband to jail.

Sule said that if a woman sends her husband (actually ex-husband after triple talaq is given) for this reason, society will criticise her, her children will be told that their mother is evil who sent her husband to jail. She said that every community have their own rules and traditions, and the government should not interfere in the same. We women will decide what is good or bad for us, just like the CAA and NRC are bad for us, the Baramati MP said.

This is not the first time Supriya Sule quoted Kiran Kulkarni, who is known as Hina now, while taking a stand against criminalising triple talaq. In her speech in Lok Sabha in December 2018 during the debate on Triple Talaq bill also she had narrated how a Hindu woman who had converted into Islam had claimed that the provision of triple talaq is good for women as per Quran.

It is interesting to note that the MP chose to take the examples of highly educated and well-established Muslim woman to support instant divorce as per Sharia law. Women for such backgrounds are not a usual victim of this practice, and such women can support themselves even after instant divorce as they have own earnings. The real victims of triple talaq were rural Muslim woman with little or no formal education and no earning, and they were exploited by Muslim using the combination of triple talaq and nikah halala.