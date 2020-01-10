Friday, January 10, 2020
Home News Reports Tarun Bharat journalist claims Osmanabad police attempted to arrest him from Marathi Sahitya Sammelan stall
News Reports

Tarun Bharat journalist claims Osmanabad police attempted to arrest him from Marathi Sahitya Sammelan stall

According to Kolge, who was at the stall ‘Mumbai Tarun Bharat’ representing his organisation Tarun Bharat, PSI Mane tried to take him away from the stall on the pretext of seeking information about him.

OpIndia Staff
Tarun Bharat journalist Somesh Kolge has alleged that Osmanabad police tried to arrest from him from the marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in the town
Somesh Kolge(middle) and PSI Mane(right), image via Mumbai Tarun Bharat
Engagements56

The 93rd edition of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being held in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad from 10th to 12th of January this year.

There have been some concerning developments in the ongoing event. Initially, the media outlet Mumbai Tarun Bharat (MTB) had published reports critical of the president of the current Sammelan, a Catholic priest named Father Francis D’Britto.

In the latest incident, Somesh Kolge, a journalist with the Marathi vernacular daily-Tarun Bharat has claimed that the Osmanabad police officials tried to arrest him from the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan event held in the town.

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to Kolge, who was at the stall ‘Mumbai Tarun Bharat’ representing his organisation Tarun Bharat, PSI Mane tried to take him away from the stall on the pretext of seeking information about him. However, Kolge resisted Mane’s attempts and asked him to search whatever he wants to at the bookstall.

Interestingly, Mumbai Tarun Bharat had earlier asked questions to Fr D’Britto about his stand on forced conversions and various other issues. They had also published an ‘open letter’ to the priest asking him to clarify some issues.

Read: Catholic priest Fr Francis D’Britto, who is presiding over this year’s Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, absconds from the traditional Granth-Dindi

A video has now emerged wherein Kolge can be seen asking PSI Mane why he was being asked to accompany him for questioning and not questioned at the stall itself. Conscious of the video being shot, Mane appeared placatory in claiming that he was simply seeking information about everyone who has participated in the Sammelan and had no other objective to approach Kolge.

“You asked me to come along with you. You told me I’m PSI Mane and you will have to come with me. I’m a journalist,” Kolge can be seen in the video saying this to PSI Mane. Even the bystanders in the video corroborated Kolge’s assertions that PSI Mane was trying to forcibly take him away.

However, Mane refuted the allegations in the video claiming that he was simply trying to obtain information about people who have participated in the event and asserted that he plans to do the same for other stalls at the Sammelan as well.

In the meantime, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Motichand Rathod, visited the stall. He was accompanied by PSI Mane and other police personnel. Rathod sought information on the books being sold at the stall and then bought some of them.

Earlier, a man was beaten up and his head shaved up for making critical remarks against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena supporters first reportedly beat him up and then forced him to get his head shaved. Reportedly, the post criticised Thackeray for comparing the action against Jamia Nagar rioters with that of Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Mumbai news, Maharashtra video, Mumbai weather

Big Story

JNU violence: Read the detailed chronology of events since attacks started on teachers and their family in October

OpIndia Staff -
JNUSU calls fee hike roll-back 'cosmetic', says they do not consider the Executive Council legitimate
JNU Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) has revealed that there have been attacks on teachers and their families
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Delhi Court orders Chhapaak director to give due credit to victim's lawyer

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

OpIndia Staff -

Lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal files plea in Delhi Court seeking stay on release of Chhapaak: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where 'Azadi' slogans were raised

Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where ‘Azadi’ slogans were raised

OpIndia Staff -

India Today’s Lallantop’s Editor wants BJP supporters to use a ‘condom’ so they don’t procreate, deletes tweet after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Prove secularism by converting to Islam: Leftist website tells Hindus

NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

OpIndia Staff -
'Jinnah wali Azadi' slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The truth face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The true face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel says her struggles are dismissed because she does not hate Hindus

Struggles dismissed if you don’t hate Hindus, don’t need such love: Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel hits out after ‘comedian’ mocked her

OpIndia Staff -
Organised campaign of Hindu genocide denial: With the 'Shikara' trailer out, guilt tripping of Hindus has started and how

With the ‘Shikara’ trailer out, expected guilt tripping of Hindus for merely sharing the story of their Genocide has started

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,642FansLike
217,159FollowersFollow
152,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com